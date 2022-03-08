BitDAO (BIT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $632.93 million and $45.25 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.94 or 0.06658904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,551.28 or 0.99967072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00043287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00046609 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.