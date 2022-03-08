Bitstar Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Bitstar has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitstar has a total market cap of $341,616.29 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitstar is www.bitstarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitstar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

