Bitstar Trading 29% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitstar has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Bitstar has a market cap of $320,614.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitstar Profile

Bitstar (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com . Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitstar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

