BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $522,103.68

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $522,103.68 and $9,654.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00444662 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 337,492,798 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

