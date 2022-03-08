BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

NYSE ABT opened at $118.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock worth $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

