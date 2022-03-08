BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

