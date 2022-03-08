Black Diamond Capital Manageme Buys 24,200 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 24,200 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $274,428.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 36,677 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $406,747.93.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Thursday, February 17th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

