Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.73% of Blackbaud worth $58,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.1% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 33.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 485.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

