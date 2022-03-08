BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is FourThought Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.1% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $14.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $662.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,802. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $806.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $873.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

