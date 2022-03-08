BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.13.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $677.07 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $674.84 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $811.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $3,184,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2,775.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,508,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

