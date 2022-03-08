Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 685 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $21,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 1,270,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,507. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

