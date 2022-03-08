Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Down 5.6%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $8.02. 22,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,890,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,510 shares of company stock worth $71,460 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Blend Labs by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

