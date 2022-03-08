BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Trading Down 0.5%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$21.25 and last traded at C$21.25. 150,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 123,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

