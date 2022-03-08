BMO Capital Markets Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET stock traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.69.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.