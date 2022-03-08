BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 107,271 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.19% of DHT worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 178,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DHT by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 83,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in DHT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.4% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

