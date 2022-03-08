BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,135 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,227,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $257.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

MLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

