BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OMF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.82.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

