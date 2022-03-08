BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Banner worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

BANR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

