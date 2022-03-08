BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.16 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Encore Wire worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

