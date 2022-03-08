BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,259 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

