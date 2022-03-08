BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.20 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

