BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,252,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.40.

LHCG stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.26.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

