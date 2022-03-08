BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 2,659 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 209.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $6,708,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.83.

NYSE LAD opened at $318.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.08. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

