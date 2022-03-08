BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of CommScope worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

About CommScope (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.