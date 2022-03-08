BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 121,747 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,747 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of BOX worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,955 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BOX by 162.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after buying an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

BOX stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.