BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 50,704 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 279,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 617.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 98,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

