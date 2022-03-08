Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $290.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $290.00 price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

BA stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $168.91. 77,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.13. Boeing has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

