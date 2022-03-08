Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,932.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BOLIF shares. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.08.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.