BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $1.88 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $253,519.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00005424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,784.80 or 1.00029762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00021879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,866 coins and its circulating supply is 894,078 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

