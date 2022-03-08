BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,081.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1,081.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00104744 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,534 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,802 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

