Boosted Finance Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $60,469.28 and $12,199.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.