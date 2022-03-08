BORA Achieves Market Cap of $729.41 Million (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, BORA has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. BORA has a market cap of $729.41 million and approximately $24.89 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00104802 BTC.

BORA (BORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

