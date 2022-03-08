Bottos Achieves Market Cap of $294,511.54 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $294,511.54 and approximately $20,539.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00105017 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.