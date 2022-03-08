BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMP shares. Citigroup cut BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.