BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded at Bank of America

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of BP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.