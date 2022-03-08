Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) will announce $130.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $125.22 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $552.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 508.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.68. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

