Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.15

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1506 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brambles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

