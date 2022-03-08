Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.24

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 238413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

