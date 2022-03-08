Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 195.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 100.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.95. 2,694,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,067. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

