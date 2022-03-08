Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the lowest is $32.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

