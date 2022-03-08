Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post $257.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.00 million and the highest is $258.37 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $219.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

BLKB opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.37. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 485.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,244,000 after buying an additional 179,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after buying an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

