Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) will post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Wave BioPharma.

FWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FWBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,693. The company has a market cap of $16.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

