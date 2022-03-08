Brokerages Anticipate ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. ICON Public’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

