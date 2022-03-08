Brokerages Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will post $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

J traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.77. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

