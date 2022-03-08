Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post $186.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.80 million and the highest is $191.20 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $780.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.16 million to $803.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $874.91 million, with estimates ranging from $822.24 million to $926.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $353.99 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $546.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,486,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

