Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $19.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

