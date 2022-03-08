Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) will announce $384.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $5,171,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

