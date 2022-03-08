Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $826.13 Million

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) to report sales of $826.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $834.10 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $776.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

