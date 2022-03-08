Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $16.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $14.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after buying an additional 657,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

