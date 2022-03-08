Brokerages Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Clean Harbors reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.